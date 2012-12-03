TAIPEI Dec 3 Taiwan stocks were flat on Monday, taking a breather after hitting an eight-week closing high on Friday.

At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index edged up 0.03 percent or 2.48 points to 7,582.65.

Tourism and department store shares both rose more than 0.6 percent, while glass makers shed 1.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.140.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)