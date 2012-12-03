Taiwan stocks rose 0.3 percent to a fresh eight-week closing high on Monday, led by hotels and retail chain store operators.

The main TAIEX index climbed 19.74 points to close at 7,599.91. On Friday, the closing level also was an eight-week high.

Department store and tourism sub-indexes rose 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

The Taiwan dollar rose by T$0.086 to stand at T$29.030 in afternoon trading.

