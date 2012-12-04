TAIPEI Dec 4 Taiwan stocks inched up on Tuesday to post a nine-session winning streak, paced by gains in smartphone HTC and Apple Inc suppliers.

The main TAIEX index was up 0.01 percent or 1.07 points at 7,600.98, reaching an eight-week closing high for the third time this week.

HTC advanced 4.5 percent, while Largan Precision and Genius both gained more than 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar climbed T$0.051 to stand at T$29.070 in early afternoon trading.

