TAIPEI Dec 4 Taiwan stocks inched up on Tuesday
to post a nine-session winning streak, paced by gains in
smartphone HTC and Apple Inc suppliers.
The main TAIEX index was up 0.01 percent or 1.07
points at 7,600.98, reaching an eight-week closing high for the
third time this week.
HTC advanced 4.5 percent, while Largan Precision
and Genius both gained more than 1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar climbed T$0.051 to stand at
T$29.070 in early afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Pullin)