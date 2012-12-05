TAIPEI Dec 5 Taiwan's benchmark stock index rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday to its highest closing level in almost nine weeks, joining rallies in China and other regional bourses.

The main TAIEX index ended up 48.07 points at 7,649.05, a closing level not seen since Oct. 5.

Among the 10 most actively traded shares by volume, smartphone maker HTC advanced 1.6 percent. TSMC , the world's top contract chip maker, added 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar climbed T$0.053 to stand at T$29.063.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)