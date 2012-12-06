Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent, joining other regional bourses
in gaining, with Apple Inc supplier Largan Precision
up 7 percent at its daily limit on news the company
posted a record month of sales in November.
The main TAIEX index opened up 11.92 points at
7,660.97, extending gains from a nine-week closing high in
previous session.
The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at
T$29.082g.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)