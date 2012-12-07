TAIPEI Dec 7 Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent in early trade on Friday, but smartphone maker HTC fell 1.6 percent after it reported a decline in November sales.

The benchmark TAIEX index gained 16.99 points to 7,640.25. It fell 0.3 percent in the prior session.

The construction and transportation sub-indexes were among the best performing sectors, both up 0.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar climbed slightly to stand at T$29.074.

