TAIPEI, Jan 7 Taiwan stocks ended 0.65 percent lower on Monday, with LCD makers the biggest losers, after China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported that Taiwanese and Korean companies were fined over alleged price manipulation in the Chinese display market. Innolux Corp and AU Optronics, two leading Taiwanese LCD makers among four who were fined by China, both tumbled over 5 percent. The main TAIEX index fell 50.9 points to 7,755.09, after opening down 0.11 percent. The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.122 to stand at T$29.003 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)