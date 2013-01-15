TAIPEI, Jan 15 Taiwan stocks opened flat on Tuesday, but shares of Apple Inc suppliers fell on media reports that Apple has cut orders for liquid crystal displays from suppliers such as Japan Displays Inc and Sharp Corp. The main TAIEX index was down 0.01 percent or 0.46 points at the opening bell and then fell further to 7,805.63 minutes into trading. Largan Precision shed 0.4 percent and Genius dipped 1.5 percent. Both make camera phone lenses for Apple. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.079 at T$29.979 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Matt Driskill)