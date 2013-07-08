TAIPEI, July 8 Taiwan stocks open down 0.27 percent on Monday, underperforming regional shares, dragged by heavyweight HTC Corp after the smartphone vendor posted a second-quarter net profit much below forecasts. The main TAIEX index fell 21.71 points to 7,980.11 at the opening bell. By 0104 GMT, shares of HTC plummeted 4.7 percent to T$193.5, while the electronics sub-index was off 0.7 percent. Analysts said HTC's sales for the July-September quarter are expected to remain little changed from the previous quarter and few new products are in the pipeline. The Taiwan dollar climbed T$0.084 to stand at T$30.134 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)