TAIPEI, June 21 Taiwan stocks fell 1.3 percent to a nine-week closing low on Friday as investor sentiment was hit by declines on Wall Street and other regional bourses. The main TAIEX index finished at 7,793.31 points, marking its lowest level since mid-April and extending a 1.4 percent drop on Thursday. Stocks slumped almost across the board, with electronics and financial sub-indexes down 1.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.093 to stand at T$30.067 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)