TAIPEI, Nov 4 Taiwan stocks fell 0.4 percent on Monday, weighed down by financial shares amid lingering concerns that the Taiwan legislature has not yet passed a service deal with China. However, mobile phone maker HTC soared nearly 5 percent on market talk that Next Media Ltd chief Jimmy Lai has bought a 2 percent stake in HTC for T$2.4 billion ($80 million). An HTC official said the company didn't comment on market rumours. The main TAIEX index ended lower at 8,354.14 points, with financial sub off 0.9 percent. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.17 percent to stand at T$29.421 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)