GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed's "dovish hike" sends shares to record highs, dollar dips
* Euro gets added lift as Dutch election soothes EU breakup fears
TAIPEI, April 18 Taiwan stocks hit a more than over 34-month closing high on Friday, surpassing the previous level set on June 9, 2011, with TSMC leading the way after the world's top contract chip maker posted better-than-expected quarterly profits.
The main TAIEX index ended up 0.25 percent at 8,966.66. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Futures up: Dow 59 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lankan shares hit a one-year closing low on Thursday, falling for an eighth straight session, as concerns the central bank would raise rates next week weighed on sentiment after the International Monetary Fund urged it to tighten monetary policy.