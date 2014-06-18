TAIPEI, June 18 Taiwan stocks rose to their highest close in more than six years for a second session on Wednesday. The main TAIEX index ended at 9,279.93 points, a level not seen since May 2008, and topped the 9,300-point psychological level during the session for the first time since November 2007. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.193 percent to stand at T$30.008 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)