TAIPEI, Sept 9 Taiwan shares surged further in mid-morning trade following sharp gains in overseas markets.

As of 0226 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 3.1 percent at 8,249.37.

The index is testing highs not seen since mid-August if the gains hold until the market closes.

The electronics subindex rose 3.6 percent, while the financials subindex gained 2.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.464 to T$32.539 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)