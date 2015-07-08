TAIPEI, July 8 Taiwan stocks closed down 3.0 percent on Wednesday, their worst single-day fall in over three years, alongside heavy losses in other regional markets led by a rout in Chinese equities.

The main index finished at 8,976.11 points, its lowest level in nearly seven months. The last time the market had a similar 3.0 percent tumble was on June 4, 2012. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)