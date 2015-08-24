(Repeating to attach to snap)

TAIPEI Aug 24 Taiwan stocks fell 4.84 percent across the board on Monday, joining other regional bourses and Wall Street in tumbling.

The main TAIEX index ended at 7,410.34 points, its lowest close since November 2012. At one point early Monday, the index was down 7 percent.

Banks and techs shed 3 percent or more.

(Reporting by Faith Hung)