TAIPEI Aug 25 Taiwan stocks rebounded from steep losses in the prior session on hopes the government would soon step in to shore up market confidence after the key index plunged to a near three-year low on Monday.

The main index closed 3.6 percent higher at 7,675.64 points, with techs and banks both jumping more than 3 percent.

Vice Finance Minister Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge of the National Security Fund, said the fund would buy shares, without giving details.

On Monday, the market hit a near three-year low after concerns about China's slowing economy sparked a savage global market selloff. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)