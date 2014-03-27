Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
HONG KONG, March 27 Shares in Chinese Internet and software companies tumbled on Thursday morning, tracking losses in their U.S.-listed peers, with heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd sliding more than 7 percent to its lowest level in six weeks.
At 0410 GMT, web game developer NetDragon Websoft was down 5.5 percent, while software company Kingsoft Corp Ltd had dropped 6.6 percent
The broader market Hang Seng Index eased 0.5 percent.
U.S.-listed Chinese tech firms such as Sohu.Com Inc closed down 7.2 percent, while Sina Corp fell 3.7 percent. Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd was 7.7 percent lower.
The losses come after gaming company King Digital Entertainment Plc fell as much as 16 percent in its U.S. debut on Wednesday. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)
