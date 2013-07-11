BANGKOK, July 11 Thai shares surged 4.2 percent on Thursday, their biggest gain in a month, as hopes about continued stimulus measures by the United States boosted sentiment across Asia.

The benchmark SET index ended at 1,447.04, the highest close since July 2, with strong buying in large-cap banks, such as Krung Thai Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl , partly due to short-covering activities. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)