BANGKOK, June 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1313.72 -1.6% -21.300 USD/JPY JPY= 79.74 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6177 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1585.19 0.07% 1.110 US CRUDE CLc1 79.43 0.28% 0.220 DOW JONES .DJI 12502.66 -1.09% -138.12 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 113.08 -1.94% -2.24 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares down over EU summit scepticism SE ASIA STOCKS-Lower; Philippine up on earnings hopes

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH

-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

Shareholders are betting Shell will up the stakes in a bid battle for explorer Cove Energy after Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production extended the deadline for investors to accept its $1.9 billion offer.

- Thailand's telecoms regulator set a reserve price on Monday for an auction of 3G mobile-phone licences, a crucial step towards long-delayed reforms in the sector.

MARKET NEWS >Wall St tumbles on European summit skepticism >Euro zone doubts, stock losses support US debt >Euro at 2-wk low as EU summit hopes fade >Gold holds above $1,580 on EU summit uncertainty >Oil steady as U.S. storm fears ease, eyes on Europe > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

