BANGKOK, July 9 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1354.68 -0.94% -12.900
USD/JPY 79.56 -0.13% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5457 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1582.81 0.02% 0.310
US CRUDE 84.76 0.37% 0.310
DOW JONES 12772.47 -0.96% -124.20
ASIA ADRS 118.30 -1.22% -1.46
THAI STOCKS 1200.08 -0.14% -1.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro slump on growth worry after weak
US jobs
SE ASIA STOCKS-China-linked shares lift Singapore
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PCL
Thailand's largest construction firm is in talks with new
investors to replace Max Myanmar Group in the $50 billion Dawei
project in Myanmar, an Italian-Thai unit said on
Friday.
> Jobs selloff erases Wall St's gains for week
> Prices advance on disappointing jobs data
> Euro hits two-yr lows; China data awaited
> Gold extends losses to 3rd session after US data
> Oil falls as tepid US jobs growth disappoints
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)