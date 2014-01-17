BANGKOK Jan 17 Thai stocks fell on Friday after a bomb went off as anti-government protesters marched in central Bangkok, spurring fears about rising political tension.

By 0735 GMT, the benchmark SET index was down 0.7 percent at 1,292.38, having lost around 1 percent at one point. The index moved narrowly in the morning session and was nearly flat by the midday trading break at 0530 GMT.

Police and health officials said a bomb exploded around 0600 GMT near the area where protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban was marching on a road in central Bangkok, injuring at least 28 demonstrators. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by)