BANGKOK, March 22 Thailand's main stock index fell 3 percent on Friday through psychological support at 1,500 to a seven-week low, mainly due to forced sales on margin accounts and worries about planned increases to required deposits in cash balance accounts.

At 0430 GMT, the main index was down 3 percent at 1,483.95, the lowest since Feb. 1, in active turnover of 36 billion baht.

Earlier on Friday, Stock Exchange of Thailand President Charamporn Jotikasthira said the decline of the Thai market was not a cause for concern, given the sharp gain since the beginning of the year.

The exchange said in a statement it planned to raise guarantees needed in cash balance accounts to at least 20 percent of trading value from 15 percent as part of measures to ease volatility in the stock market.

So far this year, the main index has risen nearly 10 percent after a 36 percent rise in 2012. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)