BANGKOK, March 15 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.4 percent at 1,168.94 in thin turnover of 18.9 billion baht ($614.5 million)at the midsession break on Thursday.

Analysts say foreign inflows could continue to drive the index higher.

Stocks on the move:

ASIA PLUS SECURITIES UP; RBS LINK ENDS

Fourth-largest brokerage was up 0.9 percent at 2.30 baht. Chief Executive Officer Kongkiat Opaswongkarn told Reuters that Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland Group Pcl (RBS) had ended an agreement with it but said the impact would be minimal.

"RBS contributed less than 10 percent to our broking business so basically we expect the impact to be very small," he said, adding the broker would stop taking trading orders on behalf of RBS clients from Friday.

Asia Plus stocks rose as much as 1.75 percent to 2.32 baht at one point. The shares have gained 15.6 percent this year.

0631 GMT

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION DOWN

The energy explorer fell 1.14 percent to 173.5 baht, the lowest since Jan. 25, reflecting weakness in global crude prices and fears it will need to raise new capital if it succeeds in a bid to buy African-focused gas explorer Cove Energy Pcl .

Broker DBS Vickers Securities rated the stock a 'hold', with a target price of 172 baht.

The acquisition of Cove could increase the company's debt-to-equity ratio to 0.7 from 0.4 and the company could issue equities in the second quarter, it said.

At 0426 GMT, PTT Exploration shares were down 0.85 percent at 174 baht.

0426 GMT

BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL AT RECORD HIGH

The hospital operator gained as much as 2.4 percent to an all-time high of 85 baht on expectations of strong first-quarter earnings after it told the exchange of a capital increase plan, which brokers said boded well for future acquisitions.

Bangkok Dusit said it planned to sell new shares in a public offering and private placement.

"Despite the dilution effect of 5 percent from the capital increase plan, we reiterate our buy rating on the stock as we believe that a big merger and acquisition in the future will create earnings per share (EPS) upside for the company," said broker Kasikorn Securities.

At 0353 GMT, Bangkok Dusit shares were up 2.11 percent at 84.75 baht.

