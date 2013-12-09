BANGKOK Dec 9 Thai stocks turned lower near the midsession break on Monday, erasing early gains as anti-government protesters pressed ahead with mass demonstrations to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her administration.

The benchmark SET index had risen 1.2 percent in early trade after Yingluck called a snap election, but it was down 0.3 percent at 0456 GMT when it became clear that her move had failed to defuse the tensions. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)