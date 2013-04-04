BANGKOK, April 4 Thailand's share market skidded to an almost two-week low as investors worried about an upcoming ruling on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's assets that might force her out of office. The benchmark SET index was down 1.8 percent at 1,494.18 by 0435 GMT. The index hit an intraday low of 1,480.41, the lowest in nearly two weeks, breaching key support levels for the day. Other Southeast Asian stock markets edged slightly lower, though by less than Bangkok, after weak U.S. data stoked concern that a closely followed American jobs report later in the week would signal slowing U.S. growth. Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is investigating possible inconsistencies in Yingluck's declaration of assets involving a 30 million baht ($1.02 million) loan she gave to a company run by her husband. "Most investors will await the result of the 30 million baht loan case against Prime Minister Yingluck ..., which will significantly impact investor confidence," Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a note on the market. Selling was broad-based and was led by banking and telecom shares. Broker Krungsri Securities said the index's fall below 1,530 indicated further downside risk to 1,500 or 1,495. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0418 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1490.33 -1.99% -30.190 SET 100 INDEX 2199.84 -1.95% -43.670 SET 50 INDEX 986.72 -1.79% -17.950 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 984.2 -1.71% -17.100 SET ENERGY 20321.5 -1.35% -278.580 SET BANK 583.47 -1.9% -11.290 SET TELECOMS 205.57 -1.96% -4.100 SET PROPERTY 319.51 -3.49% -11.540 SET FINANCE 1688.02 -3.28% -57.320 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 6662848 19286803 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 29.365 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould and Shri Navaratnam)