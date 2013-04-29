BANGKOK, April 29 Thai stocks edged slightly higher at midday, in line with most Southeast Asian stocks, amid selective buying in small caps such as United Securities Pcl , boosted by hopes of a stake sale, but energy shares fell along with weak oil prices. Shares in brokerage firm United Securities surged 25 percent after last week's 27 percent rally amid market talks about a stake sale by major shareholder UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand) Pcl, a brokerage source told Reuters. Among decliners, shares in the biggest energy firm PTT Pcl fell nearly 1 percent while top petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl lost 1.7 percent. Technical signs pointed to an uptrend of the main SET index with key resistance lying at 1,600 level, Sasima Hattakitnikorn, technical analyst at broker Phillip Securities, said. Analysts expect selective buying in an earnings season although caution over the global outlook remains. "While the SET index should rise, its momentum will not be very strong as some investors are waiting for a handful of global macro factors this week," KGI Securities' Rakpong Chaisuparakul wrote in a daily research note. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0606 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1583.71 0.05% 0.780 SET 100 INDEX 2342.04 0.09% 2.030 SET 50 INDEX 1045.58 0.07% 0.760 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1046.1 0.26% 2.700 SET ENERGY 20573.27 0.05% 9.320 SET BANK 602.64 0% 0.030 SET TELECOMS 240.8 0.37% 0.880 SET PROPERTY 361.78 0.04% 0.160 SET FINANCE 1951.66 1.11% 21.450 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 6858953 21807505 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)