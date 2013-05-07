BANGKOK, May 7 Thailand's benchmark SET index was up 0.6 percent at 0437 GMT amid selective buying in large caps such as PTT Global Chemical Pcl and Advanced Info Service Pcl ahead of their quarterly earnings later in the day. Market sentiment was generally positive in line with broader Asia. Traders expected a near-term correction around 1,600 partly due to selling pressure by domestic funds that will be liquidated when an index target is hit. "Investors should look to take profits beyond 1,600. The index may not be able to hold firmly there partly because of a set of selling orders by trigger funds," broker Tisco Securities said in its daily report. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0437 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1588.24 0.59% 9.290 SET 100 INDEX 2348.69 0.7% 16.360 SET 50 INDEX 1050.84 0.78% 8.140 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1053.2 0.91% 9.500 SET ENERGY 20961.8 0.18% 37.690 SET BANK 601.96 0.82% 4.870 SET TELECOMS 241.72 0.17% 0.410 SET PROPERTY 356.19 0.32% 1.130 SET FINANCE 2005.16 1.17% 23.190 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 2898230 16988398 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)