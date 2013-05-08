BANGKOK, May 8 Thai stocks gained on Wednesday
to their highest level in almost 19-1/2 years after strong
quarterly results from the likes of mobile phone operator
Advanced Info Service Pcl boosted hopes for the rest
of the earnings season.
Thailand's benchmark SET index was up nearly 1
percent at 1,612.19 in morning trade.
Technical indicators point to near term-upside, with the
index seen testing chart resistance levels of 1,616 and then
1,630 on earnings hopes, broker Thanachart Securities said.
Companies are due to report quarterly earnings through
mid-May.
"Most Thai first quarter earnings releases have surprised on
the upside, notably in energy and petrochemical space, and will
be a driver for the market in the short-term," KGI Securities
strategist Rakpong Chaisuparakul wrote in a daily report.
"However, it remains uncertain whether that momentum will
persist in the second quarter given the recent turbulence in
commodity prices," the broker said.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0439 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1613.27 0.76% 12.120
SET 100 INDEX 2389.86 0.8% 19.050
SET 50 INDEX 1069.4 0.76% 8.030
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1072 0.41% 4.400
SET ENERGY 21333.49 0.62% 132.410
SET BANK 609.92 0.81% 4.900
SET TELECOMS 251.82 2.7% 6.620
SET PROPERTY 360.49 -0.14% -0.520
SET FINANCE 2013.84 0.56% 11.160
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 3798433 20312188 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)