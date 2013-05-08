BANGKOK, May 8 Thai stocks gained on Wednesday to their highest level in almost 19-1/2 years after strong quarterly results from the likes of mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service Pcl boosted hopes for the rest of the earnings season. Thailand's benchmark SET index was up nearly 1 percent at 1,612.19 in morning trade. Technical indicators point to near term-upside, with the index seen testing chart resistance levels of 1,616 and then 1,630 on earnings hopes, broker Thanachart Securities said. Companies are due to report quarterly earnings through mid-May. "Most Thai first quarter earnings releases have surprised on the upside, notably in energy and petrochemical space, and will be a driver for the market in the short-term," KGI Securities strategist Rakpong Chaisuparakul wrote in a daily report. "However, it remains uncertain whether that momentum will persist in the second quarter given the recent turbulence in commodity prices," the broker said. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0439 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1613.27 0.76% 12.120 SET 100 INDEX 2389.86 0.8% 19.050 SET 50 INDEX 1069.4 0.76% 8.030 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1072 0.41% 4.400 SET ENERGY 21333.49 0.62% 132.410 SET BANK 609.92 0.81% 4.900 SET TELECOMS 251.82 2.7% 6.620 SET PROPERTY 360.49 -0.14% -0.520 SET FINANCE 2013.84 0.56% 11.160 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 3798433 20312188 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)