BANGKOK, May 23 Thailand's main SET index was down 1.6 percent at midday, underperforming others in Southeast Asia, as investors cashed in on recently rallying shares ahead of a three-day weekend and the central bank's policy rate review next week. Sentiment was broadly weak on worries in Asia about a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus. Local brokers said the Thai stock market also saw some technical-led selling after the SET index failed to rally pass a psychological level of 1,650. The SET index was at 1,605.12, its lowest level since May 7. "Any rebound will be limited after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated his dovish view in his testimony to Congress yesterday ... interest rate decision and baht measures next Wednesday remain key internal factors to watch," broker Phillip Securities said in a report. Among losers, shares in Kasikornbank Pcl dropped 3.2 percent. Airports of Thailand Pcl slid 3.2 percent to 164.5 baht. It hit a record high of 173.5 baht on Monday boosted by strong quarterly results. The Thai stock market is shut on Friday, and will reopen on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0559 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1605.12 -1.6% -26.150 SET 100 INDEX 2371.11 -1.81% -43.730 SET 50 INDEX 1062.31 -1.79% -19.380 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1060 -1.99% -21.500 SET ENERGY 21318.98 -1.73% -376.090 SET BANK 594.18 -2.2% -13.350 SET TELECOMS 260.59 -1.39% -3.660 SET PROPERTY 358.37 -1.62% -5.890 SET FINANCE 2101.37 -1.11% -23.590 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 5316111 34119198 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)