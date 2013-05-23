BANGKOK, May 23 Thailand's benchmark SET index fell as much as 3 percent in afternoon session, joining Asian and global shares on concerns over the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus and weak Chinese factory data. Index heavyweight energy and banking shares came under heavy selling pressure, with Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl each sliding more than 3 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0747 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1593.48 -2.32% -37.790 SET 100 INDEX 2354.5 -2.5% -60.340 SET 50 INDEX 1055.38 -2.43% -26.310 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1052.4 -2.69% -29.100 SET ENERGY 21150.42 -2.51% -544.650 SET BANK 589.38 -2.99% -18.150 SET TELECOMS 260.52 -1.41% -3.730 SET PROPERTY 354.68 -2.63% -9.580 SET FINANCE 2079.1 -2.16% -45.860 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 7994703 46973352 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)