BANGKOK, May 28 Thai stocks edged up, paring
Monday's losses, led by property shares such as Land &
Houses Pcl, amid expectations the central bank would cut
a policy rate on Wednesday.
Weaker-than-expected factory data for April, released
earlier in the day, increased the chances of a rate cut,
economists said.
"If the MPC cuts the rate by 50 basis points, we expect high
profit taking on long-term bonds, the baht to weaken and high
foreign capital to flow back into the stock market," broker
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
The SET index was expected to rise to 1,610 later in
the day, it said.
The index was up 0.8 percent at 1,606.
1122 am (0421 GMT)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0413 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1607.6 0.91% 14.500
SET 100 INDEX 2373.28 0.92% 21.570
SET 50 INDEX 1062.97 0.9% 9.470
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1062.4 1.23% 12.900
SET ENERGY 21349.94 0.27% 56.760
SET BANK 587.57 0.72% 4.180
SET TELECOMS 263.32 1.69% 4.380
SET PROPERTY 356.72 1.32% 4.630
SET FINANCE 2132.47 1.35% 28.390
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 3258983 16166581 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)