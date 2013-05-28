BANGKOK, May 28 Thai stocks edged up, paring Monday's losses, led by property shares such as Land & Houses Pcl, amid expectations the central bank would cut a policy rate on Wednesday. Weaker-than-expected factory data for April, released earlier in the day, increased the chances of a rate cut, economists said. "If the MPC cuts the rate by 50 basis points, we expect high profit taking on long-term bonds, the baht to weaken and high foreign capital to flow back into the stock market," broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report. The SET index was expected to rise to 1,610 later in the day, it said. The index was up 0.8 percent at 1,606. 1122 am (0421 GMT) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0413 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1607.6 0.91% 14.500 SET 100 INDEX 2373.28 0.92% 21.570 SET 50 INDEX 1062.97 0.9% 9.470 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1062.4 1.23% 12.900 SET ENERGY 21349.94 0.27% 56.760 SET BANK 587.57 0.72% 4.180 SET TELECOMS 263.32 1.69% 4.380 SET PROPERTY 356.72 1.32% 4.630 SET FINANCE 2132.47 1.35% 28.390 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 3258983 16166581 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)