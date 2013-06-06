BANGKOK, June 6 Thailand's benchmark SET index fell almost 2 percent, breaking below the key 1,500-mark at 0526 GMT amid doubts about quantitative easing tapering off in the United States. Recent gainers such as aviation and telecoms shares were among the biggest losers. Shares in Thai Airways International Pcl slipped 4 percent, Airports of Thailand Pcl dropped 3 percent and True Corp Pcl fell 5 percent. "Thai stocks should remain highly volatile on Thursday. Global backdrops were negative as U.S. stocks closed down sharply following a higher degree of investor confusion about QE," said broker KGI Securities in a report. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0526 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1496.66 -1.71% -26.000 SET 100 INDEX 2208.59 -1.56% -35.100 SET 50 INDEX 991.95 -1.36% -13.700 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 988.9 -1.1% -11.000 SET ENERGY 20246.06 -0.77% -156.550 SET BANK 545.54 -1.22% -6.760 SET TELECOMS 242.59 -1.12% -2.740 SET PROPERTY 319.88 -3.04% -10.020 SET FINANCE 1963.43 -3.55% -72.300 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 7236998 35553140 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)