BANGKOK, June 10 Thai stocks gained 1.1 percent as last week's beaten-down shares such as Airports of Thailand Pcl regained some lost ground, but broad buying interest remained light amid foreign fund outflows. The benchmark SET index was at 1,532.96 at midday, coming off an intra-day high of 1,539.35. Trading volume was down at 0.3 times the full-day average over the past 30 sessions. It lost nearly 3 percent last week, in line with others in Southeast Asia. Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expects foreign capital outflows to continue on better-than-estimated U.S. employment numbers, which has increased the possibility that the Federal Reserve will end its quantitative easing programme. "The unwinding of the U.S. dollar carry trade remained high in the markets of Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines," it said in a report on Monday. Foreign investors sold shares for a fifth session on Friday worth a net 3.6 billion baht ($117.53 million), with net shorts in the index futures for a seventh day by 1,773 contracts and net selling for a third day in bonds worth 6.7 billion baht, reflecting continuous capital outflow, it said. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0603 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1532.96 1.1% 16.720 SET 100 INDEX 2266.46 1.08% 24.210 SET 50 INDEX 1017.32 0.99% 9.930 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1017.9 1.1% 11.100 SET ENERGY 20960.53 0.98% 203.680 SET BANK 555.6 1% 5.490 SET TELECOMS 247.33 0.57% 1.410 SET PROPERTY 327.51 2.01% 6.450 SET FINANCE 1991.75 2.28% 44.390 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 3114675 20265460 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 30.63 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)