BANGKOK, April 1 Thailand's main SET index retreated 0.4 percent to 1,554.50 at the midday break on Monday, led down by energy stocks such as PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl as oil prices eased after Chinese data. The index is expected to move in a range of 1,550-1,570 later in the day, broker Phillip Securities said. "The downside appears limited as buying orders from the newly launched trigger funds should lend support to the market," the broker said. Twelve trigger funds worth a combined 19.2 billion baht ($656 million) were expected in April, according to traders. The funds are liquidated when an index target is hit and are popular with retail investors in Bangkok. ($1 = 29.285 baht) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0642 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1554.5 -0.42% -6.560 SET 100 INDEX 2288.85 -0.46% -10.540 SET 50 INDEX 1020.75 -0.41% -4.170 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1017.2 -0.52% -5.300 SET ENERGY 20801.04 -0.83% -173.760 SET BANK 598.23 0.06% 0.370 SET TELECOMS 217.78 -1.35% -2.970 SET PROPERTY 352.1 -1.19% -4.230 SET FINANCE 1817.87 -0.17% -3.130 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 5216764 21977488 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Eric Meijer)