BANGKOK, Sept 26 Thailand has no plans to support the stock market at the moment despite a sell-off, and market fundamentals remain sound, senior officials said on Monday.

The selling was due to investor concerns about the global economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters, saying the authorities did not plan to step in.

Stock Exchange of Thailand President Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters: "Today's sell-off was mainly from panic selling of big caps in four sectors but the fundamentals of listed companies remain strong and investment in Thailand still gives good returns ... There's really nothing to panic about."

The market was 7.5 percent lower at 0750 GMT.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)