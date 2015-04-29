Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
BANGKOK, April 29 Stock Exchange of Thailand ;
* The benchmark SET index was down 1 percent, extending losses on day to the lowest since April 1
* The Bank of Thailand's unexpected interest rate cut triggered selling in market large caps, led by PTT and Siam Commercial Bank.
* Some economists say the rate cut may not help boost domestic consumption. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Khettiya Jittapong)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
* Issue Of S$52 Million 4.150% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 By Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd
MUMBAI, April 6 India's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by raising a secondary rate while holding the key rate steady, a move to help mop up liquidity and signal its worries about a potential spike in inflation.