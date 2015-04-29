BANGKOK, April 29 Stock Exchange of Thailand ;

* The benchmark SET index was down 1 percent, extending losses on day to the lowest since April 1

* The Bank of Thailand's unexpected interest rate cut triggered selling in market large caps, led by PTT and Siam Commercial Bank.

* Some economists say the rate cut may not help boost domestic consumption. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Khettiya Jittapong)