BANGKOK, Aug 5 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Friday due to a sell-off in global markets because of the spreading European debt crisis and slow growth in the developed world, with heavyweight energy shares likely to face selling after oil prices tumbled.

The benchmark SET index ended down 0.83 percent on Thursday at 1,124.01, with big caps such as Siam Commercial Bank under pressure due to selling led by domestic institutions.

The Thai market reported $17.2 million in foreign inflows on Thursday after $1.08 million in outflows on Wednesday. Since the July 3 general election to Thursday, the market has gained $1.55 billion in inflows.

On technical charts, the SET index could fall to test major support at 1,100, according to broker Aira Securities.

"The Thai market should get hit by plunges in U.S. and European stock markets as investors cut positions in risk assets such as stocks and commodities," the broker said.

U.S. crude CLc1 extended losses on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly drop in three months. It plunged almost 6 percent on Thursday to $86.63 a barrel.

Asian stocks elsewhere dropped 3 to 4 percent on Friday after the worst sell-off on Wall Street since the global financial crisis, sending investors scrambling for safer cash and government bonds.

By 0154 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had lost 3.89 percent.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1200.07 -4.78% -60.270 USD/JPY 78.73 -0.49% -0.390 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.421 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1644.18 -0.23% -3.720 US CRUDE CLc1 86.61 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 11383.68 -4.31% -512.76 ASIA ADRS 127.52 -5.69% -7.69 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >US STOCKS-Wall St suffers worst selloff in two years >Oil dives on risk retreat, year's gains erased >Swiss Franc elavated on economy fear, yen on BOJ watch >Bonds soar as stock slide spurs grab for safety >Gold eases below lifetime high; investors cover losses

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS)

Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported a better-than-expected 26 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday due to strong growth in non-voice revenue and the popularity of smartphones.

- Ratchburi Electricity Generating Holdings Pcl

The power producer told the exchange it has entered into agreements for three solar power generation projects, each with installed capacity of 6 megawatts, valued at 650 million baht ($21.8 million). Ratchburi will have a 40 percent stake in the joint investment, it said - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 29.850 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)