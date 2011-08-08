BANGKOK, Aug 8 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Monday as growing fears of a global recession and a credit rating downgrade for the United States prompted sell-offs in risk assets.

The benchmark SET index ended down 2.73 percent on Friday at 1,093.38, the lowest in more than three weeks, as global stocks tumbled amid worries about a possible slide back into recession in the United States and Europe's debt crisis.

Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 6.1 billion baht ($204 million) on Friday and domestic institutions offloaded 5.4 billion baht ($181 million), the exchange said.

A fall in global oil prices will add to the selling pressure on Monday, brokers said. The energy sector, including top listed company PTT , has a big weighting in the SET index.

Bualuang Securities pegged support for the main index at 1,080 and 1,070 and Aira Securities warned there could be further foreign selling.

Asian shares elsewhere fell on Monday and the dollar languished near a record low against the Swiss franc as investors took fright at the U.S. rating downgrade, while gold powered to another record high just short of $1,690 an ounce.

By 0127 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had lost 1.45 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0104 GMT

MARKET SUMMARY > Futures open down 2 pct after S&P downgrade > Oil falls more than $2 after U.S. credit rating downgrade > ECB bond plan boosts euro; dollar volatile > TREASURIES-US 10-yr govt bond futures up; 30-yr falls > Bullion strikes all time highs after S&P downgrade

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl

The country's biggest tech firm by market value on Monday reported a 17.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by rising expenses and weaker margins that dragged on sales.

($1 = 29.870 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)