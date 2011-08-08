(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 8 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 1.72 percent at 1,074.61 at 0358 GMT in turnover of 9.4 billion baht ($315 million).

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

TECH FIRMS FALL; DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) AT 1-YEAR LOW

The electronic components subindex fell 2.7 percent to a 10-month low as the weak U.S. economic outlook raised concern about exports to the world's largest economy.

Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) dropped 6.8 percent to 3.04 baht, the lowest in almost five months, Hana Microelectronics fell 1.3 percent to 23.6 baht and Delta Electronics (Thailand) slid 3.5 percent to 24.6 baht, its lowest in a year.

Delta, the country's biggest tech firm by market value reported a 17.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by rising expenses and weaker margins.

Broker Kiatnakin Securities said in a research note it would cut its full-year earnings forecast for the top tech firm due to economic uncertainties in the United States and Europe.

BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL BUCKS TREND TO RISE

Small refiner gained 2.7 percent to 23 baht after it said after the market close on Friday that its second-quarter net profit surged to 3.02 billion baht because of a higher gross refining margin, higher utilisation rate and inventory gains.

