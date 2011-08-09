MOVES-UBS snares Reece as exec vice chair
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
BANGKOK, Aug 9 Thai stocks were expected to open sharply lower on Tuesday as Asian markets elsewhere slumped because of growing fears about a global recession after a historic U.S. credit rating downgrade.
On Monday Bangkok's SET index dropped 1.39 percent to 1,078.19 and foreign investors sold stock worth a net 5.3 billion baht ($178 million) after 6.2 billion baht on Friday.
Asia Plus Securities put support for the main SET index at 1,040 and didn't bother to offer a resistance level under the circumstances.
U.S. stocks plunged on Monday in the heaviest volume since last year's "flash crash", taking the S&P 500 down more than 6 percent on growing fears of a recession after the loss of the country's triple-A credit rating.
The Nikkei average tumbled more than 4 percent and fell below the 9,000 mark for the first time since March 17 on Tuesday as investors fled stocks.
MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St plummets as fear jumps on historic downgrade > U.S. crude drops below $80 for first time since Oct 2010 > Swiss franc surges as market confidence drives USD/] > U.S. bonds soar on safe-haven bid despite downgrade > Gold hits all-time high as equities tumble
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the Labor Department's controversial "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.
