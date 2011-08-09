BANGKOK, Aug 9 Thai stocks were expected to open sharply lower on Tuesday as Asian markets elsewhere slumped because of growing fears about a global recession after a historic U.S. credit rating downgrade.

On Monday Bangkok's SET index dropped 1.39 percent to 1,078.19 and foreign investors sold stock worth a net 5.3 billion baht ($178 million) after 6.2 billion baht on Friday.

Asia Plus Securities put support for the main SET index at 1,040 and didn't bother to offer a resistance level under the circumstances.

U.S. stocks plunged on Monday in the heaviest volume since last year's "flash crash", taking the S&P 500 down more than 6 percent on growing fears of a recession after the loss of the country's triple-A credit rating.

The Nikkei average tumbled more than 4 percent and fell below the 9,000 mark for the first time since March 17 on Tuesday as investors fled stocks.

