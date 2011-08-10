BANGKOK, Aug 10 Thai stocks were expected to rebound on Wednesday in line with other Asian bourses, while the announcement of a new cabinet would lend support, analysts said.

On Tuesday, the Thai SET index fell 3.31 percent to finish at 1,042.54, tracking falls in global stock markets, which were hammered by fears of a world recession.

Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 8.9 bilion baht ($301 million) on Tuesday, up from 5.3 billion baht on Monday.

"Thai stocks should rebound in line with the Dow Jones and other Asian bourses and I think the announcement of acceptable economic ministers, including the finance minister, should be another positive factor," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker Far East Securities.

Tokyo's Nikkei share average rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years sparked a rally in U.S. stocks.

Support for the main Thai index was seen at 1,040, while resistance was seen at 1,070, Parin said.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St roars back in wild trade after Fed meeting > Brent rises $2 on Fed promise of low interest rates > Dollar pressured by Fed, markets volatile > Yields hit new low as Fed stays on hold > Gold firm near lifetime high, stocks watched

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 29.915 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)