BANGKOK, Aug 11 Thai stocks are expected to fall
on Thursday as investors sell to cut risk exposure ahead of a
three-day holiday weekend amid continuing upheaval in global
markets.
The benchmark SET index ended up 1.7 percent on
Wednesday at 1,060.12 as markets tried to rally during Asian
hours and heavyweight Thai energy shares gained some lost ground
in line with higher global oil prices.
Thai Oil climbed 1.5 percent, erasing part of a 7
percent drop this week as the prospect of higher-than-expected
operating profits for the second half helped lure some buying
interest.
Foreign investors sold $60 million of Thai stocks, after
$480 million in the previous two days, the exchange said.
The Thai market is shut on Friday for a holiday and trading
will resume on Monday.
Brokers set support for the main index at 1,050 and 1,040.
"The market should move lower today after falls in the Dow
Jones and Asia. The global volatility will keep investors
cautious," said analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham at broker Asia
Plus Securities.
Asian stocks fell 1-2 percent in early trade on Thursday as
the fallout from Wall Street's 4 percent drop overnight was
limited by a rise in U.S. stock futures, while gold climbed
above $1,800 an ounce to another record, reflecting fears over
Europe's worsening financial crisis and the global economy.
The MSCI index of Asia excluding Japan was
1.2 percent lower by 0206 GMT.
MARKET SUMMARY
>US STOCKS-Banks drag Wall Street lower, fear returns
>Oil falls more than $1 on bleak economic outlook
>Euro under the cosh as worries turn to European banks
>US bonds gain on French bank safety fears
>Spot gold soars to fresh record high as stocks plunge
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Land & Houses Pcl
Thailand's biggest home builder posted a
better-than-expected 31 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, mainly due to an increase in revenue from
the low-rise residential sector.
- Thaicom
The company told the stock exchange it had a net loss of 25
million baht ($0.84 million) and a loss on foreign exchange of 9
million baht for the second quarter of 2011.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn;
Editing by Alan Raybould)