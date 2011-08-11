BANGKOK, Aug 11 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Thursday as investors sell to cut risk exposure ahead of a three-day holiday weekend amid continuing upheaval in global markets.

The benchmark SET index ended up 1.7 percent on Wednesday at 1,060.12 as markets tried to rally during Asian hours and heavyweight Thai energy shares gained some lost ground in line with higher global oil prices.

Thai Oil climbed 1.5 percent, erasing part of a 7 percent drop this week as the prospect of higher-than-expected operating profits for the second half helped lure some buying interest.

Foreign investors sold $60 million of Thai stocks, after $480 million in the previous two days, the exchange said.

The Thai market is shut on Friday for a holiday and trading will resume on Monday.

Brokers set support for the main index at 1,050 and 1,040.

"The market should move lower today after falls in the Dow Jones and Asia. The global volatility will keep investors cautious," said analyst Therdsak Taveeteeratham at broker Asia Plus Securities.

Asian stocks fell 1-2 percent in early trade on Thursday as the fallout from Wall Street's 4 percent drop overnight was limited by a rise in U.S. stock futures, while gold climbed above $1,800 an ounce to another record, reflecting fears over Europe's worsening financial crisis and the global economy.

The MSCI index of Asia excluding Japan was 1.2 percent lower by 0206 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0057 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1120.76 -4.42% -51.770 USD/JPY 77.04 0.31% 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1809 -- 0.086 SPOT GOLD 1802.79 0.46% 8.290 US CRUDE CLc1 82.01 -1.06% -0.890 DOW JONES 10719.94 -4.62% -519.83 ASIA ADRS 119.74 -4.09% -5.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >US STOCKS-Banks drag Wall Street lower, fear returns >Oil falls more than $1 on bleak economic outlook >Euro under the cosh as worries turn to European banks >US bonds gain on French bank safety fears >Spot gold soars to fresh record high as stocks plunge

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Land & Houses Pcl

Thailand's biggest home builder posted a better-than-expected 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, mainly due to an increase in revenue from the low-rise residential sector.

- Thaicom

The company told the stock exchange it had a net loss of 25 million baht ($0.84 million) and a loss on foreign exchange of 9 million baht for the second quarter of 2011.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn; Editing by Alan Raybould)