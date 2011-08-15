(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 15 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 1.9 percent at 1,082.51, a one-week high, at 0500 GMT on Monday, in turnover of 15 billion baht ($501 million).

Stocks on the move:

PTT AT ONE-WEEK HIGH; STRONG Q2 TRIGGERS UPGRADE

The biggest energy firm climbed 3.5 percent to 326 baht, a one-week high, after it surprised the market by almost doubling its quarterly earnings, mainly due to higher gas sales and output than a year earlier.

Broker Phillip Securities rated the stock a 'buy', with a target price of 403 baht, citing its possible upgrade of 2011 net profit growth forecast after strong quarterly results.

LAND & HOUSES UP ON UPBEAT SALES OUTLOOK

Shares in the biggest housing developer gained almost 4 percent to around one-week high of 6.55 baht.

Brokers maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock on expectations of strong fourth quarter earnings, driven by recognition of condominium projects.

DBS Vickers Securities had a fair value of the stock at 7.3 baht and Globlex Securities set the stock's target price at 8 baht.

Land & Houses posted a better-than-expected 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, mainly due to an increase in revenue from the low-rise residential sector.

The company was considering raising selling prices and building more houses in anticipation of rising costs if the new government pushed ahead with the daily minimum wage hike to 300 baht, brokers said.

($1 = 29.915 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jason Szep)