BANGKOK, Aug 16 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Tuesday, cheered by solid gains in global markets and by optimism about the policies of a new government in Thailand, which are expected to boost economic growth.

The benchmark SET index climbed 2.3 percent to 1,086.32 on Monday as strong demand from domestic institutional investors pushed up big-cap energy and bank shares.

Domestic institutions bought a net 2.2 billion baht ($73.6 million) but foreign investors sold a net 2.05 billion baht($68.6 million), the exchange said.

Investors will look forward to details of the new government's policies, which will be discussed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

Technical signs pointed to a further rise in the index to 1,090 and then 1,105, broker Far East Securities said in a note to clients, although it expects profit-taking around the 1,100 level.

Asian stock markets elsewhere rose early on Tuesday, following Wall Street, which climbed for the third straight session on Monday, inspired by takeover news and better-than-expected Japanese data after a torrid July and August.

The MSCI index of Asia excluding Japan was 1.3 percent higher by 0203 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0117 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1204.49 2.18% 25.680 USD/JPY 76.84 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2938 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1760.84 -0.24% -4.160 US CRUDE CLc1 87.32 -0.64% -0.560 DOW JONES 11482.90 1.90% 213.88 ASIA ADRS 126.98 2.30% 2.86 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Google deal boosts shares for third day > Oil up almost $2 as euro optimism lifts markets > Euro steady, may test $1.4480 before key summit > Bonds lose ground as U.S. stocks lure investors > Gold steady; eyes on Franco-German summit

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Big C Supercenter Pcl

The retailer said on Monday it had filed a complaint in a Thai civil court seeking compensation of 415.67 million baht ($14 million) for unfair competition from the operator of Tesco Lotus stores. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 29.890 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)