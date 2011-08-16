(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 16 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 0.1 percent at 1,085.05 at 0440 GMT on Tuesday.

Stocks on the move:

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE (AIS) EX-DIVIDEND

The biggest mobile phone operator was down 3 percent at 113.5 baht as it traded ex-dividend. The company has said it would pay an interim dividend of 4.17 baht for the first half.

AIS reported a better-than-expected 26 percent rise in quarterly earnings last week, partly due to strong growth in non-voice revenue, prompting analysts' earnings upgrades.

Broker Ayudhya Securities raised its core profit forecast for 2011 and 2012 by 9 percent, rating the stock a "buy", with fair value of 129 baht.

"We expect second-half 2011 core profit to grow by 10 percent year-on-year driven by non-voice operations, or 3G, that AIS began offering in July on its existing 2G (900 MHz) spectrum," it said in a research note.

0403 GMT

HOME PRODUCT CENTER AT ALL-TIME HIGH

The do-it-yourself retailer jumped 6.8 percent to a record 10.20 baht after it reported a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, and branch expansions suggested strong earnings in the future.

Broker Phillip Securities rated the stock a "trading buy", with a target price of 9.8 baht.

"Homepro is back in an aggressive expansion mode with 8-10 store openings planned for 2012 ... The aggressive branch expansion is expected to start bearing fruit in 2013," the broker said.

