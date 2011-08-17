BANGKOK, Aug 17 Thai stocks may move narrowly on Wednesday as fears about the euro zone's debt crisis and worries about global growth keep investors cautious, but buying in stocks with high dividend yields should lend support as the reporting season ends.

The benchmark SET index fell 0.86 percent to 1,077.02 on Tuesday as foreign selling hit big caps. The market reported 403 million baht ($13.5 million) in outflows on the day, the exchange said.

Broker Phillip Securities expect a choppy session, pegging resistance for the main index at 1,085 and 1,090, with support at 1,070 and 1,066.

"External factors will mainly weigh on sentiment. Overall, Thai stocks may be in a 'sideways' trading pattern and move in a tight range, awaiting clear market leads," said broker Phillip Securities.

Asian shares were flat on Wednesday and the euro wobbled after French and German leaders failed to deliver a solution to the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence after a global market rout.

The MSCI index of Asia excluding Japan was 0.14 percent higher by 0223 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1192.76 -0.97% -11.730 USD/JPY 76.66 -0.16% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2143 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1786.26 0.00% 0.010 US CRUDE CLc1 86.81 0.18% 0.160 DOW JONES 11405.93 -0.67% -76.97 ASIA ADRS 125.01 -1.55% -1.97 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Sarkozy, Merkel plan fails to inspire Wall St > Oil falls as euro zone worries remain > Common bond setback saps euro; Swiss meeting eyed > Bonds up as French-German meeting fails to calm > Gold steady as euro zone crisis seen to linger

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Electricity Generating Pcl

The power producer revised its 2011-2015 net profit target to at least 5-6 billion baht ($168-201 million) a year from a previous forecast of 5 billion baht, President Vinit Tangnoi said in a statement

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)