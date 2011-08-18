BANGKOK, Aug 18 Thai stocks may try to edge higher on Thursday as investors buy stocks that are offering high dividends after generally good second-quarter results, but weak global sentiment may limit gains and encourage quick profit-taking, analysts said.

The benchmark SET index climbed 1.53 percent on Wednesday to 1,093.51, the highest in almost two weeks, led by blue chip firms that released better-than-expected results, such as PTT .

Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 2.53 billion baht ($84.8 million), offsetting some of the $906 million in selling in the previous seven sessions, the exchange said.

Broker Far East Securities pegged resistance for the index at 1,105 while Aira Securities said big banks with good dividend payouts would be in focus, including Bangkok Bank , Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank .

"The daily graphic points to near-term hurdles in the region of 1,100 ... A negative medium-term MACD also show threats to the movement of the main index," Far East said in a research note.

Asian stocks elsewhere eased on Thursday following a negative lead from U.S. technology shares and the MSCI index of Asia excluding Japan was 0.58 percent lower by 0133 GMT.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

Thai Oil

- The country's top oil refiner plans to invest about $0.5-1.0 billion over the next five years to expand capacity at its refinery and produce more value-added petrochemical products, its chief executive said.

