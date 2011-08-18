(Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Aug 18 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.53 percent at 1,099.35 at 0445 GMT on Thursday in turnover of 2.36 billion Thai baht ($79 million).

Stocks on the move:

SUPALAI AT 17-YEAR HIGHS AFTER PRIME LAND BUY

The small developer gained nearly 5 percent to 15 baht, the highest since September 1994, after it won a bid to buy a prime plot of land in central Bangkok from the Bank of Thailand's Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF).

Supalai has said the 1.82 billion baht ($61 million) acquisition price was less than half the market price and the developer would be able to earn gross margins of not less than 40 percent for property built on the land, CIMB said in a research note.

"We see this as a major positive for Supalai, especially in terms of land banking in Bangkok's prime locations where prices keep rising," the broker said.

The broker rated the stock 'outperform', with a target price of 16.8 baht.

INVESTORS BUY BANK SHARES FOR DIVIDENDS

The bank subindex climbed 1.6 percent, led by a 2.8 percent rise to 163.5 baht in leader Bangkok Bank , as the sector started its dividend-paying season following second quarter earnings.

Among small banks with high dividend payouts, Tisco Financial Group rose 1.3 percent to 39.75 baht and Kiatnakin Bank gained 1.5 percent to 34.25 baht.

The bank sector outlook is strong in part because of the pro-growth policies of the new government, which should help boost consumption.

Broker Thanachart Securities forecast earnings per share growth in the sector of 29 percent for 2011 and 20 percent for 2012.

