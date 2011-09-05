BANGKOK, Sept 5 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Monday as disappointing U.S. jobs data and sustained worries about the euro zone debt crisis clouded stock market sentiment across Asia.

On Friday, the benchmark Thai stock index edged down 0.37 percent at 1,065.18 in light volume as investors took profits in banks following recent gains. Bangkok Bank lost 0.6 percent, after surging on ratings agency Moody's upgrade.

Foreign inflows were choppy, with the market reporting $53 million in foreign outflows on Friday after a $150 million in inflows on Thursday and $1.4 billion in outflows for August, stock exchange data showed.

Analysts pegged support for the main index at 1,055 and 1,040, with resistance at 1,080. Investors were likely to buy at a strong 1,040 support area, said KT Seamico Securities analyst Charoen Iampathanatham.

"The Thai market should follow the trend of overseas markets this morning ... However, we think retail punters will enter the market as earnings of listed firms remained promising," he said.

By 0138 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 2.3 percent lower.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.07% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9944 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1878.3 -0.29% -5.500 US CRUDE CLc1 85.84 -0.71% -0.610 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)